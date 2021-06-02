Richards (4-4) was tagged with the loss against Houston on Tuesday despite allowing only two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Richards notched his fourth quality start of the campaign in the contest, but Boston's quiet offense saddled the veteran right-hander with the loss. He did issue four walks for the third straight game, but none of those issued free passes came around to score. It's rarely helpful to walk batters, but Richards has managed a reasonable 3.44 ERA over the three-game stretch despite an unattractive 14:12 K:BB. His next start is currently slated to come against the rival Yankees this weekend.