Richards did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Red Sox, surrendering two (unearned) runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out four across five innings.

The only damage of the day came from a two-run single by Luis Arraez in the second inning, but the runs were unearned due to a throwing error by Bobby Dalbec. Otherwise, Richards turned in a decent outing, throwing 56 of his 89 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old has pitched well against the Twins, going 2-1 over eight games (seven starts). Richards will carry a 6.00 ERA and 1.71 WHIP into his next start Wednesday against Toronto.