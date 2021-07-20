Richards won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Blue Jays since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Richards was slated to make his first start of the season's second half, but it will be pushed back due to the postponement. According to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, the 33-year-old will simply take the mound for Wednesday's series finale with the Blue Jays
