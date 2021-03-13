Richards allowed one hit and three walks while striking out seven over four scoreless innings in Friday's spring game against the Rays.

Richards suffered through two poor outings before shutting down a competitive Rays roster. He was particularly effective over the final two innings with one walk and four strikeouts. "Today was definitely better," said Richards. "It wasn't necessarily there at the beginning of spring training, but we're making some big strides in between with work that me and [pitching coach Dave Bush] are doing in our [bullpen sessions], cleaning up some mechanical stuff." Richards slots in as Boston's third starter behind Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi.