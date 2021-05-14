Richards (3-2) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

The Red Sox's bats finally came out in the series, staking Richards to a 7-0 lead after three innings. He won his third straight decision and has been quietly dominant over the last four outings. The right-hander sports a 2.16 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 26:5 K:BB over the last four outings (25 innings). He's in line to start next Wednesday on the road in Florida against Toronto.