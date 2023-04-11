Whitlock was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Whitlock is set to make his season debut Tuesday as he attempts to cool off the red-hot Rays. The right-hander pitched well on his rehab assignment, allowing just two runs with a 14:2 K:BB over 10 innings. Whitlock held a 4.15 ERA in nine starts last season versus a 2.75 ERA in 22 relief appearances.
