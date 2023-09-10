Boston activated Whitlock from the bereavement list ahead of Sunday's game against the Orioles, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Whitlock was excused from the Red Sox for a week as he dealt with a private family mater. He'll return Sunday to a multi-inning relief role, with Joe Jacques getting optioned out to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding roster move.
