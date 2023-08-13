The Red Sox activated Whitlock (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock has been on the injured list since July 4 with a bone bruise in his right elbow. He holds a 5.23 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 51.2 innings but looked sharp during his rehab outing, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out three batters with Triple-A Worcester. Whitlock is expected to join the Sox's bullpen as a multi-inning reliever.