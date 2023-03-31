Whitlock (hip) allowed one run over four innings in Friday's rehab start for Triple-A Worcester.

Whitlock allowed six hits with a walk, and he struck out six. The right-hander is making his way back from hip surgery that he underwent last September, and it's encouraging to see some positive results and a full four frames. Whitlock is expected to make one more start at the Triple-A level, and if everything goes well he'll be back on the bump as soon as April 11 for a start against Tampa Bay.

