Whitlock (hip) did weight training and ran sprints Tuesday in Red Sox camp, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock arrived early to camp in Fort Myers, Florida and appears to be fully recovered from September surgery on his right hip. Assuming there are no setbacks along the way this spring, the 26-year-old right-hander should be locked into a spot at the back end of Boston's season-opening starting rotation. He registered a strong 3.45 ERA and 82:15 K:BB ratio across 78.1 innings (nine starts, 22 relief appearances) for the Sox during the 2022 campaign.
