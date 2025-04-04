Whitlock allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three over two innings in Thursday's 8-4 win over Baltimore.

Whitlock finished up the final two innings, and all three of his outings to start the season have lasted two frames. That was the blueprint Red Sox manager Alex Cora set for the right-hander during spring training; when possible, Whitlock would throw two innings every time he pitched. He's allowed just the one run through six innings while striking out six and walking one.