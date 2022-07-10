Whitlock (hip) is expected to make one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Worcester, likely to be Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Whitlock threw two innings for the WooSox on Friday, giving up a pair of runs on six hits while recording three strikeouts. The hip got a workout on the mound and in backing up a few bases, manager Alex Cora joked with reporters. Worcester will be on the road in Norfolk (Va.) this week, and there's a chance Whitlock joins the Red Sox during their series against Tampa Bay after Tuesday's outing.