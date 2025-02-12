Whitlock averaged 95 mph during a live batting practice session Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock threw 15 pitches in the session and said he induced six or seven whiffs, adding afterward that he feels "super healthy" and that he expects to have a normal spring training. The right-hander is only nine months removed from undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, but he has no restrictions at the start of camp. Whitlock was mentioned by Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday as a potential candidate to serve as the team's closer.