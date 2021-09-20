Whitlock's pectoral strain is a minor one but could still send him to the injured list, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whitlock left Sunday's game against Oakland with what was originally described as right pectoral tightness. It turns out that he's dealing with a strain, but he could still potentially avoid a trip to the injured list. If he doesn't wind up being so lucky, however, he'll only be eligible to return for the final four days of the regular season.