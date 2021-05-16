Whitlock was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday.
The Rule 5 pick was feeling the effects from the coronavirus vaccine, but he's ready to roll a day later. Colten Brewer was optioned to make room on the roster. Whitlock secured his first career save earlier in the week, adding to the stellar body of work he's putting together (1.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP). It looks like the Red Sox found themselves a diamond in the rough.
