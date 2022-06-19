Whitlock (hip) is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Whitlock resumed playing catch Friday and will quickly return to the mound after landing on the injured list June 10 with right hip inflammation. If all goes well Tuesday, the 26-year-old could rejoin Boston's starting rotation as early as the weekend.
