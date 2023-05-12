Whitlock (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
He might get an additional rehab start after that, as well, which could set him up to rejoin the Red Sox later on this month. Whitlock is working his way back from right elbow ulnar neuritis.
