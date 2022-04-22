Whitlock will start Saturday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Tanner Houck's decision not to vaccinate himself against COVID-19 has forced the Red Sox to shuffle their rotation around, as he'll be ineligible to cross the border into Canada when the team travels to Toronto next week. Whitlock will make a spot start as part of that shuffling. Exactly how long he'll be able to pitch is not yet clear, though he did make a four-inning relief appearance back on April 12, which suggests he won't be significantly limited Saturday.
