Whitlock will start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock will make a return to the rotation after missing over a month with ulnar neuritis in his right forearm. The right-hander has struggled to a 6.19 ERA over his three starts in 2023, but his previous success suggests that he can be an effective fantasy option in the coming months. There is some risk that comes with starting him in his first outing back, but there's plenty of reward potential that comes with it.
