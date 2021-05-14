Whitlock allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two over three scoreless innings to earn the save in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Whitlock was stretched out enough to finish the final three innings and claim the first save of his career. He's normally a middle reliever that works multiple innings, but Whitlock has earned the chance to throw high-leverage if needed. As manager Alex Cora continues to search for the right late-game mix -- Darwinzon Hernandez is failing that test right now -- Whitlock could emerge as an important piece in the final third of games.