Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Whitlock (oblique) will need just one rehab start provided all goes well in his outing Wednesday with Triple-A Worcester, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Whitlock has missed nearly a month with a left oblique strain, but the Red Sox apparently feel that he should be sufficiently built up after just the one rehab start. Cooper Criswell has been excellent since joining Boston's rotation, but he could be headed to the bullpen or back to Worcester soon.
