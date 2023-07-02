Whitlock was removed after one inning during his start Sunday against the Blue Jays due to right elbow tightness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. He struck out a batter and gave up a solo home run before departing the contest.

The Red Sox will likely put Whitlock through a number of tests -- and possibly an MRI -- to confirm the severity of his injury, but given the nature of his initial diagnosis, the right-hander may face an uphill battle to make his final turn through the rotation before the All-Star break. With Tanner Houck (face) and Chris Sale (shoulder) both likely to be sidelined until August, Whitlock's injury only further depletes Boston's starting pitching depth.