Whitlock was diagnosed Tuesday with a bone bruise in his right elbow, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Whitlock was officially placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Tuesday and will be reassessed next week. The diagnosis comes as good news, all things considered, as he appears to have avoided a major injury. A clearer picture regarding a timetable for Whitlock should be available next week.
