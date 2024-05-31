Whitlock (elbow) underwent an internal bracing procedure Thursday and will not pitch again in 2024, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Whitlock avoided Tommy John reconstruction surgery and instead had an internal bracing procedure on his right elbow UCL. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Center in Birmingham, Ala. The right-hander is expected to make a full recovery, which could take between 10 and 12 months. A return at some point during the 2025 season is expected. Whitlock's 2024 season ended after four starts; he had a 1.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 18.1 innings.