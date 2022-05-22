Whitlock didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mariners, coughing up five runs on 10 hits over three innings. He struck out three.
Seattle jumped on the right-hander for four runs in the top of the first inning, and Whitlock eventually needed 71 pitches (48 strikes) to record nine outs before getting the hook. The 25-year-old has yet to complete more than five innings in a start, and he's only managed to get that far twice in six starts since moving into the rotation. Whitlock has a 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB through 32.2 innings on the season, but his 4.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in the rotation suggest another role change could be on the horizon.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: No-decision against Houston•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Slated to start Monday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Ineffective versus Atlanta•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Continuing in rotation role•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Solid against Angels•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Starting Wednesday•