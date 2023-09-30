Whitlock picked up the save in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Orioles. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out three over two scoreless innings.

Whitlock notched his first save of 2023 (ninth of his career) Friday night with the two-inning outing. The 27-year-old righty has been solid in a relief role throughout September with a 2.89 ERA, 0.86 ERA and 10:2 K:BB over 9.1 innings. The 33-pitch, multi-inning effort likely ends Whitlock's tough season in which he's thrown 71.2 innings to the tune of a 5.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72:13 K:BB.