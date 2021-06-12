Whitlock (2-1) earned the win Friday against the Blue Jays after tossing two scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning three.

The right-hander might have allowed baserunners on his two innings of work, but only one of those reached scoring position and he limited the damage as well. Whitlock has tossed six scoreless outings over his last seven appearances and owns a strong 1.65 ERA across five games (6.2 innings) this month.