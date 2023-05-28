Whitlock (2-2) picked up the win against Arizona on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four batters over five innings.

Whitlock made his first appearance in over a month after dealing with a right elbow injury and making two minor-league rehab starts. The 26-year-old took on what amounted to essentially a full workload, tossing 92 pitches (58 strikes) over five frames. Whitlock's pitch count was that high largely because Arizona fouled off 21 pitches against him, but he was in control after allowing a solo homer in the first inning, at one point retiring 12 straight batters. He should remain in the rotation moving forward with Corey Kluber recently being moved to the bullpen.