Whitlock (3-2) pitched the final two innings of Friday's 10-inning win over the Yankees, striking out three and walking one while not allowing a hit or a run.

Whitlock entered with the Red Sox down one in the top of the ninth and retired the side in order. Boston tied the game in the bottom of the inning, and Whitlock remained on the mound to start extras, walking Aaron Judge to start the frame before getting three consecutive outs. Tommy Pham's walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th gave Whitlock and the Red Sox a win.