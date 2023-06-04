Whitlock didn't factor into the decision in an 8-5 win over the Rays in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Tampa Bay jumped on the right-hander for three runs in the second inning, and Whitlock exited in line for his third loss before Boston rallied for six runs in the sixth. The 26-year-old has made only five starts this season due to hip and elbow injuries, and he's lasted more than five innings just once, making him a risky fantasy play until he begins to show some consistency. Whitlock will take a 5.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come next week in Cleveland.