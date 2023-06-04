Whitlock didn't factor into the decision in an 8-5 win over the Rays in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.
Tampa Bay jumped on the right-hander for three runs in the second inning, and Whitlock exited in line for his third loss before Boston rallied for six runs in the sixth. The 26-year-old has made only five starts this season due to hip and elbow injuries, and he's lasted more than five innings just once, making him a risky fantasy play until he begins to show some consistency. Whitlock will take a 5.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come next week in Cleveland.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Starting first game of twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Start postponed due to weather•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Earns victory in return•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Officially reinstated from IL•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Confirmed for start Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Should return from IL next weekend•