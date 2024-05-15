Whitlock (oblique) struck out five and allowed two hits and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings Wednesday in his rehab start with Triple-A Worcester.
Whitlock pumped in 40 of his 61 pitches for strikes and induced 12 swings and misses, looking as strong as ever while pitching in a game for the first time since April 16. Even though he didn't get fully stretched out for a traditional starter's workload Wednesday, Whitlock could return from the 15-day injured list to make his next appearance out of the Red Sox rotation. If the Red Sox decide he won't require an additional rehab appearance, Whitlock would likely start with the big club either Monday or Tuesday at Tampa Bay.
