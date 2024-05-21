Share Video

Whitlock has damage in his left UCL and will likely need surgery, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Whitlock was shut down from throwing after he reported soreness in his right elbow Wednesday, and after further evaluation, it's been discovered that he has ligament damage. The right-hander will see a doctor in Birmingham later in the week, as he could be in the process of seeking a second opinion before electing surgery.

