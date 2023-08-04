Whitlock (elbow) will likely join Boston's bullpen once he comes off the 15-day injured list, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The expectation is that Whitlock will go on a rehab assignment next week and return as a multi-inning reliever, similar to his role for the club in 2021. Whitlock has never topped 78.1 innings in a big-league season, and may fall shy of that mark again this year (sitting on 51.2 innings). Meanwhile, Tanner Houck (face) is expected to get stretched out and return as a starting pitcher.