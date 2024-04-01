Whitlock (1-0) allowed one run on three hits over five innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Mariners.

The one run and three hits against Whitlock all came in the second inning but he was nearly perfect otherwise. The 27-year-old righty looked terrific this spring and carried that momentum into his first appearance of the regular season. Whitlock's innings totals over the past three seasons have all been in the 70s but he's in line for a full run in Boston's rotation in 2024.