Whitlock (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings in a 6-3 victory over the Rockies. He struck out seven.
The seven Ks were a season high for the right-hander, although he's made only seven starts so far due to injuries. Whitlock dominated with 18 swinging strikes (plus 18 called strikes) among his 92 pitches, and more remarkably he missed the strike zone with only 20 of his pitches. He'll take a 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB through 39 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week in Minnesota.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Dominant in win Friday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Escapes with no-decision Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Starting first game of twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Start postponed due to weather•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Earns victory in return•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Officially reinstated from IL•