Whitlock (4-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings in a 6-3 victory over the Rockies. He struck out seven.

The seven Ks were a season high for the right-hander, although he's made only seven starts so far due to injuries. Whitlock dominated with 18 swinging strikes (plus 18 called strikes) among his 92 pitches, and more remarkably he missed the strike zone with only 20 of his pitches. He'll take a 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB through 39 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week in Minnesota.