Whitlock was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday after feeling effects from the vaccine, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Whitlock's absence should not be lengthy, as he can activated as soon as he is feeling well enough to pitch. He's been effective out of the bullpen this season for Boston, maintaining a 1.77 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 21:3 K:BB across 20.1 innings.