Whitlock allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five over 2.1 scoreless relief innings in Saturday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck worked 5.2 innings before turning it over to Matt Strahm and Whitlock. For Whitlock, all three of his outings this season have gone multiple innings. He's targeted to follow Rich Hill on days when he starts. Hill is due to start Monday, but it's unclear how many bullets Whitlock will have after throwing 30 pitches Saturday.