Whitlock allowed three runs on four hits over two innings in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to Toronto.

Whitlock opened the seventh inning with Boston leading, 6-3, and left with the game tied. He retired the first two batters before giving up a walk, single and home run, the first big fly allowed this season. Whitlock entered the contest without having allowed a run in six straight outings. He's an important bullpen piece and is often used for multiple innings; seven of his 11 appearances have lasted two innings. Whitlock owns a 3.06 ERA with 19 strikeouts and five walks over 17.2 innings.