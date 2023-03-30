The Red Sox placed Whitlock (hip) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
While he works his way back to full health following the right hip surgery he underwent last September, Whitlock will open the season on the shelf and miss his first turn through the rotation. Whitlock hasn't hit any snags in his recovery and most recently through a four-inning, 63-pitch outing in a minor-league game at spring training, so he already appears to be on his way to getting fully stretched out. He'll likely make a minor-league rehab start before coming off the IL when he's first eligible April 11 or shortly thereafter.
