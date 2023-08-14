Whitlock (5-3) earned the win in Sunday's 6-3 triumph over the Tigers. He allowed one unearned run while striking out three over two hitless innings.

It was an impressive return for Whitlock, who'd been sidelined since July 4 with a bone bruise in his elbow. The 27-year-old right-hander made 10 starts for the Red Sox earlier this year, though he figures to work out of the bullpen going forward. Overall, Whitlock sports a 5.03 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 50:7 K:BB across 53.2 innings this season.