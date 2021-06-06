Whitlock (1-1) allowed a hit and two strikeouts over 1.2 innings, earning the win Saturday versus the Yankees.
Whitlock allowed one of the runners he inherited from starter Eduardo Rodriguez score in the sixth inning, which tied the game at 3-3. Beyond that, Whitlock was solid, and Boston's four-run eighth inning put him in line for his first win of the year. The right-hander has a 1.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB through 27.2 innings. He's added one save and five holds, which indicates he could continue to see some high-leverage work.
