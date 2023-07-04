Whitlock has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right elbow, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Whitlock was officially placed on the injured list Tuesday and will be re-assessed next week. The diagnosis is a positive thing, all things considered, as he has appeared to avoid a major injury. A clearer picture regarding a timetable for Whitlock should be available next week.
