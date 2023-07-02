Manager Alex Cora said after Sunday's win over the Blue Jays that Whitlock (elbow) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The right-hander lasted just one frame Sunday before being lifted due to right elbow tightness, which Cora indicated is presenting similarly to the elbow injury that kept him on the IL for most of May. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will require a trip to the shelf this time around, but the Red Sox could play it safe given he's scheduled for just one more start before the All-Star break.