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Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Holds lead Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Whitlock earned a hold Saturday, retiring all three batters faced on seven pitches (five strikes) in the eighth inning of a 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Whitlock preserved the lead for closer Aroldis Chapman, recording his third hold in the last four outings and 12th of the season. Since returning from the injured list June 9, the right-handed setup reliever has allowed one run on six hits with zero walks while striking out five over seven innings. If the Red Sox eventually trade Chapman -- very likely -- Whitlock is in position to take over as Boston's closer.

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