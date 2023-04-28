Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that the team is hopeful Whitlock (elbow) will miss just two starts, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Whitlock landed on the injured list Friday with right elbow ulnar neuritis, although he's set to undergo more testing to rule out any additional issues. A return in a couple weeks would be a best-case scenario for the right-hander. Brayan Bello is taking Whitlock's spot in Boston's rotation.