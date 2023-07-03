Whitlock is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list in the coming days, but his right elbow injury isn't considered serious, Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whitlock had to be removed from Sunday's start against the Blue Jays due to tightness in his pitching elbow. While the results of an MRI have not yet been revealed, McAdam hears that the injury "is not being considered a major setback." Theoretically, Whitlock could miss only one start with the All-Star break coming up, although it's not clear at this point whether he will be ready to go when his 15 days are up or close to it. The good news is that it appears he's avoided a long-term injury.