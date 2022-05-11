Whitlock tossed three innings, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five in Tuesday's win over the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Whitlock didn't have full command of the strike zone Tuesday, walking a season-high four batters while throwing 48 of his 82 pitches for strikes. Marcell Ozuna ripped a sacrifice fly against him in the bottom of the third inning before Travis d'Arnaud launched a two-run homer later in the frame. The 25-year-old has been alternating between long relief and the starting rotation this season, drawing a start in each of his last three outings, surrendering five runs in 11 innings over that stretch. Whitlock still owns a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 24.2 innings this year. It is yet to be seen if he will make another start in the rotation or if Rich Hill (illness) will return from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his next turn in the rotation.