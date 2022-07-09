Whitlock (hip) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three over two innings for Triple-A Worcester on Friday. The right-hander made his first rehab appearance after hitting the injured list June 9.

Whitlock threw 26 strikes among 34 pitches over the fifth and six innings and wasn't hit particularly hard, per Katie Morrison of MassLive.com; however, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batters were able to bunch hits together. "They jumped him, really," WooSox manager Chad Tracy said. "That happens in rehab appearances, they know guys are trying to get back on their feet, so they kind of jumped him. Couple soft hits, there were a couple squared up." Most of the damage came in the fifth when both runs scored on four hits; the sixth was cleaner but the RailRaiders managed another two hits. Whitlock is rehabbing for a return to Boston as a multi-inning reliever.