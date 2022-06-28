Whitlock (hip) will likely need a rehab assignment following Friday's throwing session, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
He will face live hitters and go through fielding drills Friday, but Speier estimates Whitlock will still require a rehab assignment after that. Assuming he goes out on a rehab assignment after this weekend, Whitlock could return to make one or two starts before the All-Star break.
