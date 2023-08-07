Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Whitlock (elbow) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Before being activated, Whitlock will make just one three-inning rehab appearance, which will come Wednesday at Triple-A Worcester. Cora reiterated Monday that Whitlock will be returning to the Red Sox in a relief role, though the organization isn't necessarily pulling the plug on moving the right-hander back to the rotation in 2024. While the move to the bullpen likely lessens his overall fantasy appeal so long as closer Kenley Jansen is available for save situations, Whitlock could still have some value as a ratio stabilizer in a multi-inning relief role. Over 112.2 career innings as a reliever between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Whitlock compiled a 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22.9 K-BB%.